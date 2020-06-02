RICHMOND — Two Chariho High School students have come forward to accept responsibility for damaging school property when the police said they spray-painted graffiti that was discovered at the school on May 20.
Richmond police said Tuesday that the students, an 18-year-old Richmond resident and an 18-year-old Hopkinton resident, both males and members of the senior class, were referred to school administrators after the Richmond teen came forward to report his involvement in the incident on Saturday. The police said that the confession led the second suspect to also come forward.
Neither of the two seniors are expected to face charges in the case, as long as they work with school administrators and accept the disciplinary measures determined by the school. The names of the two suspects have not been released.
Richmond Police Chief Elwood M. Johnson Jr. said the identification was a result of strong work by Officer Brock Taylor, Chariho's school resource officer, to establish relationships at the school and create a trust factor with students and faculty. He was aided in the investigation by Hopkinton detective John Forbes. Johnson and Hopkinton Police Chief David Palmer praised the teamwork of both men and the two departments to bring the case to a swift conclusion.
"Officer Taylor began to reach out to students he knew and had forged relationships with in an effort to get a message to those responsible to do the right thing, accept responsibility, and make amends," Johnson said in an email Tuesday.
Both expressed remorse, he said, and were directed to contact the Chariho administration.
"Chariho honored their original position to handle it administratively as long as the two students accepted the consequences and fulfilled their administrative punishment," Johnson said. "Chariho reserved the right to pursue it criminally if the students fail to follow through as promised."
Both Principal Craig MacKenzie and Assistant Principal Andrea Spas have been reluctant to discuss the incident.
The graffiti, which included obscene language and graphic art, was discovered on May 20 and cleaned over the next few days. The incident shook the community, partially because it contained lewd images and profanities, some of which targeted MacKenzie and Spas.
“It’s obviously disappointing and we expect more of our students,” Spas said when the incident first occurred. “We hold our students to high expectations and we know that is not reflective of our student body. It’s not who our Chargers are. It’s not who we represent.”
School officials were unable to discuss the matter further on Tuesday, noting that the case is now a student disciplinary matter.
The incident had also led a number of community members to offer donations toward a reward for prosecution of those responsible, but Johnson said such an offer was not necessary in this particular case.
"It came down to the very reason we have a school resource officer on campus," he said. "He is there to forge positive relationships built on trust and communication and help guide and educate students on conflict resolution, and ultimately, on the importance of character and doing the right thing, even after you’ve done the wrong thing."
