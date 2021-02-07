WESTERLY — The body of a deceased 52-year-old man was found inside a home that sustained significant damage as a result of a Saturday evening fire.
Westerly police confirmed Sunday evening that Connell Coffey, identified as a resident of 229 Westerly Bradford Road, was found dead inside his home when firefighters, EMTs and police responded to a full working structure fire at his home around 7 p.m.
“The fire appeared to have started in one of the bedrooms and the deceased was located in the area of the living room,” Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. “The medical examiner removed the body and will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.”
Police, Dunn’s Corners firefighters and ambulance personnel were called to the home after witnesses reported flames showing from the house. After arriving and determining there were heavy flames, firefighters called for mutual aid and were assisted in the near two-hour response by volunteers with the Westerly, North Stonington, Charlestown-Richmond and Ashaway fire departments.
The fire was knocked down in the first hour with the help of several tankers brought to the scene by mutual aid, officials said.
The police said the case remains under investigation through both Westerly Police Department detectives and the Office of the R.I. Fire Marshal. Further details of the fire have not been released.
— Jason Vallee
