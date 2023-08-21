NEW LONDON — A court hearing initially scheduled for Wednesday to allow a Stonington man charged in connection with the hit-and-run death of Stonington High School custodian Gary Piver in March to enter a plea has been continued until September.
Court records available on Monday show that 41-year-old Jonathan Kim Olsen will now appear on Sept. 25 for a plea hearing in the case. The case was scheduled to take place on Aug. 23 as of the start of the month, but was rescheduled until September without a hearing.
Olsen is facing one count of evading responsibility in a crash resulting in death and remains free after posting $100,000 court-set surety bond immediately following his arrest on June 5. Olsen is represented by the Maddox Law Firm, Inc., based out of New Canaan, Conn., although it was not clear who with the firm is representing him.
The rescheduled hearing marks the latest in delays as members of the public have critical of slow-moving efforts to seek justice for Piver, who was killed on the eve of his 70th birthday. In a letter to the editor earlier this month, resident Robert McMillian noted the slow pace, which has included few updates for the public since Piver was first killed on March 6.
“As a continuingly concerned Stonington resident, I would appreciate your obtaining information on the current legal status of Jonathan Olsen, in this matter, and any further plans for concluding this tragic story,” McMillian wrote in his letter.
The charges stem from an intensive two-month investigation into the hit-and-run crash, in which the police said a dark gray Toyota SUV driven by Olsen struck Piver in the area of the Wequetequock culvert as Piver was bicycling home from Stonington High around 10:45 p.m.
The Stonington Police Department and Southeastern Connecticut Regional Traffic Unit, which assumed lead in the investigation, were able to identify vehicle parts and obtained video and audio surveillance from 22 cameras at 13 local businesses. The department said three different residential cameras were used, as well as Westerly and Stonington town surveillance footage.
The agency was then able to use license plate reader technology to identify the suspect SUV as Olsen’s, and it was located and seized from his home on March 8. Two days later, police were able to use footage to identify and contact a witness, who provided officers with a sworn, written statement.
Over the course of the next few months, the police were able to identify three additional witnesses and collect evidence from the SUV. The police obtained statements from these witnesses on March 23, April 11 and May 4. The department then filed all information on May 15, seeking the warrant, the timeline said.
“We are proud of the work our detectives and officers completed during this investigation and the case that has been provided to the States Attorney’s Office. As always, we will continue to conduct thorough investigations for the victims, victims' families, and the community we truly care about,” said Deputy Stonington Police Chief Todd Olson at the time of the arrest.
The deputy chief is not related in any way to Jonathan Olsen.
