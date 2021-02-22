Volunteers with the Charlestown Richmond Fire Department, aided by the Cross' Mills Fire Department, Charlestown police and personnel with the Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service, were called to the scene of a crash with a car fire around 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Shannock Road just south of Old Coach Road in Charlestown. Officials said the firefighters were able to contain and quickly extinguish the fire before a flatbed trailer was used to tow the car. No injuries were reported. Courtesy Charlestown Richmond Fire Department via Facebook
