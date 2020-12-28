Firefighters with the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department responded to a pair of crashes Sunday morning within minutes of each other. First responders were called to Main Street near Cononchet Road for a two-car crash with fluid spills, and moments after arriving on scene firefighters were called to a second crash along Interstate 95 southbound between exits 2 and 3 for a three-vehicle crash. No serious injuries were reported in either incident. Photos courtesy Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department via Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.