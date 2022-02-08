North Stonington Fire Department Capt. Samuel Burdick, right, is rescued during a drill as first responders from the North Stonington, Mystic and Ledyard Fire Departments took part in an annual ice rescue exercise near the boat launch on Long Pond in Ledyard on Sunday, February 6, 2022. Around a dozen participants from the three departments clad in special protective cold water suits took turns performing rescues of a volunteer ‘victim’ from the icy waters. Harold Hanka, Special to the Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.