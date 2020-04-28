STONINGTON — A 19-year-old Pawcatuck resident is facing charges after the police said he had inappropriate sexual relations with a 14-year-old and behaved inappropriately in front of the victim’s 11-year-old sister at the girls’ home in March.
Gavin K. Robbins, of 17 Lester Ave., turned himself into police last week after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. He was arraigned Friday in New London Superior Court on charges of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of impairing the morals of a minor. He has not yet entered a plea to the charges.
Stonington police initiated an investigation into Robbins' behavior on March 24 after receiving information that he had inappropriate sexual relations with one of the girls while at their home. The information was received through a tip called in to the Connecticut Department of Children and Families two days after the alleged incident occurred.
An investigation determined that at several points in the month of March, Robbins had been involved in sexual relations with the 14-year-old victim. The police said the victim indicated it was consensual, although laws do not allow for such a relationship to occur. The police said Robbins also displayed inappropriate behavior and engaged in sexual conversation in the presence of the 11-year-old.
Based on interviews with the two girls and an unidentified third-party witness, the police obtained an arrest warrant.
Robbins remains in state custody at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville in lieu of a $35,000 court-set bond. He is expected to appear for a plea hearing on June 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.