STONINGTON — A 30-year-old Pawcatuck man is facing charges that he had allegedly attempted to record himself having sex with a woman without her permission.
The suspect, Jared Muir of 170 Liberty St., Apt. 1, was charged last week with voyeurism and was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date. He has not yet entered a plea, Connecticut judicial records show, and he is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court for a hearing on July 10.
Court and police records said officers obtained a warrant for Muir following an incident that allegedly took place on May 23. She had met the suspect a month earlier on the Tinder app, records said.
According to the affidavit, the victim approached police and provided a written statement stating that while having sex with Muir, she noticed his I-phone propped up against a water bottle near the bed that was recording. Both the woman and Muir confirmed the sex was consensual.
The police said that when an officer went to Muir’s home, he denied recording the woman, and said he showed her his camera roll and recently deleted files to prove he did not record her. The woman told police Muir manipulated his phone beforehand, however.
The affidavit states that officers later made several attempts to have Muir and his attorney provide a statement, but had been able to do so before applying for the affidavit on June 17.
— Jason Vallee
