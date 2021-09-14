STONINGTON — A Pawcatuck man is facing charges after the police said he stole a dog and pair of sunglasses from a car parked at Olde Mistick Village before leading officers on a foot chase that ended after he fell several times while trying to get away.
Stonington police charged the man, 24-year-old Liam Alan Audette, with theft of a companion animal, third-degree larceny, third-degree burglary and resisting arrest. Audette, of 210 Liberty St. in Pawcatuck, was also charged with second-degree failure to appear in a separate case, police records show.
Officers were dispatched to Olde Mistick Village around 7 p.m. last Wednesday after a witness called to report that Audette had entered a car and taken a dog that was inside and a pair of sunglasses.
Responding officers quickly located Audette nearby with the dog and began to approach him when he took off running, according to a police report. Officers chased him, noting that he “fell a few times” and showed signs of intoxication, and he was caught and taken into custody after just a short distance.
The police said the dog was unharmed in the incident.
When officers spoke with Audette, the police report said he was uncooperative and refused to comply with verbal commands by officers. The police said that he eventually admitted to officers to drinking and taking MDMA prior to the incident.
Audette was charged and later released on a $2,500 non-surety bond. He is due in New London Superior Court for arraignment on Oct. 14.
