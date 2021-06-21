STONINGTON — A 30-year-old Pawcatuck man is facing charges after the police said he crashed into a utility pole early Sunday morning while allegedly driving under the influence, causing a portion of Route 1 in Mystic to remain closed through much of the day for repairs.
Stonington police charged the driver, John R. Epley, of 5 Vine St., with driving under the influence and failure to drive to the right. Epley, who was taken to L+M Hospital in New London for treatment of non life-threatening injuries, was later released after posting a $600 bond and will be due in New London Superior Court for arraignment in July.
Officials said police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to the area of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3263 in Mystic around 2:55 a.m. for reports of a rollover crash. Responders arrived to find that Epley, who was driving a pickup truck, had struck a pole at that location before rolling onto its side.
Epley was initially treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital by ambulance, officials said.
The early Sunday crash caused havoc on traffic throughout the day Sunday, with utility crews remaining on scene to make repairs well into the afternoon. The stretch of road was closed from Masons Island Road to Cove Road, with the damage also causing outages for some Eversource and Xfinity customers. Services were restored and the road was reopened late Sunday afternoon.
— Jason Vallee
