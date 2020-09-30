WESTERLY — A targeted seven-week enforcement at the town's beaches led officers to charge 437 people with alcohol violations, a record number of arrests despite reduced traffic flow and COVID-19 limitations.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said his agency conducted a more direct, but regular, patrol of the 9-mile stretch of Westerly beaches from the third week of July through the end of August after receiving a spike in complaints about visitor behavior. He said the effort varied considerably from past years, including use of a shorter enforcement period and uniformed officers, but still led to a more than 100% increase in alcohol violations.
"We've never had a summer quite like this. We will normally see a few spikes during certain times of the season, but this year we were receiving complaints and finding the violations non-stop," Lacey said. "We will need to monitor this (next summer) to determine if a more regular police presence will be necessary."
Over the course of the past decade, Westerly police have traditionally combined grant-funded direct enforcement with regular patrols to help maintain order and encourage safety at the town's beaches.
The annual efforts typically ramp up in the spring with plain-clothed officers walking the beaches just before Memorial Day, Lacey explained. The purpose of the enforcement is to gain compliance from early-season visitors, including a large group of college students who celebrate the end of the school year along the shoreline.
The annual enforcement then continues through the summer with sporadic checks, enhanced holiday coverage and targeted efforts if the department begins receiving complaints. Lacey said these efforts traditionally net anywhere from 100 to 200 alcohol violations between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
"This year, there was no pre-season enforcement because of the COVID-19 restrictions and limited access to the beach," Lacey said. "It wasn't until after the July Fourth holiday, once visitors were allowed back to state beaches, that we really began to receive the complaints."
Similar to past years, Lacey said the enforcement did find that the majority of violations did not involve local residents. Department records showed that charges were largely split between beachgoers from Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island who had driven 30 minutes or more.
Lacey also noted that the violations were up despite a change that saw officers conducting enforcement trade their street clothes for bicycle-officer uniforms, which include shorts and a police-labeled golf shirt, while on the beach. He said the more-visible presence did little to curb violations, however.
"You would think bright yellow uniforms would stand out and convince visitors not to drink openly, but that just wasn't the case," he said.
Lacey said due to the results of the 2020 summer enforcement, his agency will continue to monitor beach use and alcohol violations early next year and determine if more regular enforcement is needed. He said for the safety of everyone at the beach, officers must continue to seek compliance and curb the number of violations.
"It's not matter of want. We simply don't have a choice," Lacey said.
Parking violations
Although parking violations were an issue early in the summer, Lacey said the town's decision to double fines in mid-July resulted in a considerable reduction in the number of violations.
The first few weekends of July were "a complete mess," he said, with numerous out-of-town visitors scrambling after arriving to find parking lots shut down as a result of a 50% capacity limit and traditional secondary locations full. The result was people parking everywhere, and many deciding to risk the $75 fine to do so.
Two days after Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that the parking lots at Misquamicut State Beach would be reduced to 25% capacity, however, the town implemented an order doubling fines to $150. Lacey said that worked wonders.
"It didn't take long for people to realize the cost, and what we found is it drastically reduced the number of parking violations and actually helped to even reduce traffic in the area for the rest of the season," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.