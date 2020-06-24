WESTERLY — A woman suffered unknown injuries and a utility pole sustained heavy damage in a one-car crash along Dunns Corner-Bradford Road Wednesday morning, leading officials to shut the road down for several hours.
Emergency officials confirmed that a one-car crash occurred before 8 a.m. just north of Blue Sky Drive. The driver, a woman, was aided by a bystander and emergency responders before being taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The name of the driver and nature of the injuries were not released.
The crash caused significant damage to a utility pole containing a transformer, causing the pole to break and attached wires to fall into the roadway. National Grid responded and was on scene into the afternoon in order to conduct repairs. The road was reopened later Wednesday afternoon.
Further details of the crash were not available. The police said the crash remains under investigation.
— Jason Vallee
