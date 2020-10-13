WESTERLY — A 47-year-old local woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for precautionary evaluation after her Subaru Forester rolled onto its side when it was struck at the entrance to the Apple Rehab Clipper on Monday afternoon.
Westerly police said the woman, Apple Rehab Clipper employee Melinda Delarmente, was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital as a precaution, where she was treated and released. The driver of a 2010 Nissan Maxima involved, 22-year-old Charlestown resident Pamela Tufano, and her 1-year-old child did not suffer any injuries, the police.
Police Chief Shawn Lacey said officers and emergency personnel with the Dunn's Corners Fire Department and Westerly Ambulance were called to the Apple Rehab Clipper around 2:15 p.m. after reports of a rollover crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Memory Lane.
Officers arrived to find that the Maxima had collided with the driver's side of the Forester, causing the car to roll onto the passenger side and trapping Delarmente inside. Dunn's Corners firefighters worked to extricate Delarmente, who was conscious and did not suffer any injuries, and she was eventually pulled to safety through a moon roof, the police said.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined that a pick-up truck made a a left turn onto Route 1 north and turned into the high speed lane. Witnesses said the truck remained in the high-speed lane and Tufano, who was traveling in the low-speed lane, reacted and swerved right which led to the collision.
The police said there was no evidence the driver of the truck had done anything wrong and said based on the timing and location, that driver may not have been aware a crash occurred.
No charges have been filed.
"It seems like, from what we can tell, (Tufano) only saw the truck out of the corner of her eye and reacted as a result," Lacey said. "Fortunately this did not end with any serious injuries."
