STONINGTON — At least one person sustained an injury following a boating accident Saturday afternoon near the Stonington Breakwater restaurant.
Fire officials confirmed Sunday that emergency responders including police, fire and EMS personnel were called following reports of a boat near the breakwater that had sustained damage following an apparent crash. It is not clear how or where the crash took place.
According to officials, the boat had sustained damage around 3:30 p.m. and a female on board had suffered a head injury. She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London for treatment. Officials indicated that the injuries were not believed to be life threatening.
A male on the boat was taken to the Stonington Harbor Yacht Club, which served as a staging area for responders. He showed no signs of any significant injuries and declined medical attention.
The cause of the incident remains under investigation.
Officials said that following the response, Sea Tow was on had worked to manage and transport the damaged boat.
Further details of the crash, including the names of those involved, were not available Sunday.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.