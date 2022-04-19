STONINGTON — When a supporter of the Old Mystic Fire Department received a suspicious text message offering $10 off an “official” shirt for the department through a shortened link, it was brought to the attention of the department and members sprang into action to dispel the scam attempt.
The department took to social media outlets, including Facebook, on Sunday afternoon, posting a copy of the message with a warning that stated “Please note if you receive a message like this it is fake. Our department is not selling any apparel.”
Stonington police have not reported any victims of such local scams coming forward, but the town is far from the latest to be targeted in a new set of scams. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is warning residents across the region to be wary of the latest scam attempts and urged residents to avoid clicking the links, and to contact their fire department directly if they have any questions.
“Scammers take advantage of generous and goodhearted people who just want to help. Do not fall for their tactics,” Tong said. “If you receive one of these messages or any solicitations for a donation or purchase, do your homework first. Take your time and verify that the organization is legitimate and that your donation is going where you think it is.”
According to press releases from the Office of the Attorney General and Connecticut State Police, at least eight Connecticut fire departments reported that residents received text messages during Easter weekend purporting to be from the fire department with links advertising and selling discounted fire department merchandise.
In addition to Old Mystic, officials said fire departments in Harwinton, Killingworth, Seymour and Newtown also issued alerts over the weekend warning residents that these messages were scams and to ignore them.
Tong said the scam is just the latest in an ever-evolving effort to confuse residents in order to gain access to their finances. He said that when it comes to solicitors, anyone receiving an unexpected text message or phone call with a link asking for a donation or requesting that you make a purchase should avoid the request.
“If the message comes from an organization you are familiar with, such as your local fire department, call the non-emergency line and verify that they are indeed seeking donations or selling merchandise,” he said.
Connecticut residents may report charity related fraud by contacting the Office of the Attorney General via email at attorney.general@ct.gov or by calling 860-808-5318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.