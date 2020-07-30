Have you received mysterious seeds in the mail that you had not ordered? Be on high alert, it could be a sign of a scam.
The Better Business Bureau and agriculture departments in 31 states including Connecticut and Rhode Island have issued a warning regarding mysterious seeds coming from China, noting that the seeds may be those of invasive species or could even be part of a fake product review scheme and could indicate that account information has been compromised.
Over the past several days Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) has received reports from more than 100 Rhode Island residents who have received these unsolicited packets of seeds from China. DEM is working in conjunction with the US Department of Agriculture Plant Protection and Quarantine Office to respond to this emerging issue.
The scam, known as “brushing,” is a new twist on a concept in which people send unsolicited items to random houses. In such scams, businesses typically send merchandise to a home in order to then post a fake, positive review on their products under your name.
“Often, retailers require reviewers to have actually bought the product. You can’t review something if you haven’t bought it,” said Luke Frey, associate director of communications for the Connecticut Better Business Bureau. “So, these shady businesses have to make it look like their fake reviews come from legitimate people because big retailers like Amazon verify and track addresses and packages through a third party like USPS, scammers can’t send packages to bogus places.”
The BBB said that instead, these scammers go online to find real addresses of real people, and create fake accounts in their names. The business will then mail unsuspecting people an actual product — or something completely unrelated to what they’re selling.
Westerly and Stonington police said Monday that there have been no complaints of such deliveries reported locally. If residents do receive unwanted packages, however, they are encouraged to report it immediately.
The problem, officials said, is that if you have received a package then the scammers already have at least some of your personal information. Once the information is out there, it could later be used for numerous crooked enterprises.
If you receive unsolicited seeds, contact the Connecticut Department of Agriculture. Seeds can sometimes be invasive species, contain pests or pathogens, and their importation is usually highly regulated by the government. Do not plant them to see what grows or throw them away.
Those who receive an unsolicited package should also notify the retailer by contacting that company’s customer service to report the brushing scam. Residents should also check their information, including closely monitoring credit reports and bank accounts, as well as changing passwords for any account containing sensitive information.
For more information or this and other scams, visit bbb.org.
