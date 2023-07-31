WESTERLY — A friend of the family located the body of 15-year-old Jaimer Martin Ico Gregorio, a New London resident who is suspected to have drowned after he went missing on Thursday while at Dunes Park Beach with friends and family.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said Gregorio's body was discovered along the ocean side of Wawaloam Drive on Sunday by the family friend around 5:15 p.m. The discovery was the result of a targeted search through the area conducted by “many family and friends” over the past few days, which accompanied efforts by emergency responders.
Gregorio disappeared Thursday evening when, according to family, he went under the water while swimming with family and friends near a jetty at Dunes Park Beach near the Weekapaug Breachway in Misquamicut and did not resurface. Nearly 20 agencies searched Thursday night and most of Friday before calling off the professional search.
While it is suspected that Gregorio drowned, the police said his cause of death will be determined following an autopsy by the Office of Rhode Island Medical Examiner.
According to dispatch records, Westerly police, ambulance and fire departments responded to 665 Atlantic Ave. shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue or missing swimmer near the jetty. Dunes Park Beach is a privately operated beach that abuts the Weekapaug Breachway.
By Friday, the search had unfortunately turned into a recovery effort. Initial reports that a second individual was also missing were unfounded, the police said.
Members of the Weekapaug, Dunn's Corners, Watch Hill and Misquamicut fire departments, Charlestown ambulance, police and fire and harbor patrol, a team from South Kingstown, the state Department of Environmental Management, the U.S. Coast Guard and Stonington police and fire were all involved in search efforts, the police said.
Gingerella said last week that lifeguards were not on duty at the time of the incident, with currents near the breachway strong. He urged swimmers not to go in the water when no lifeguards are present, adding that waters around the jetty can be especially dangerous.
“People need to watch the water and be aware of the environment,” he said. “There were warnings about the currents yesterday. Even a strong swimmer should be careful and not go in without a lifeguard.”
Gregorio is the latest in a string of deaths along Rhode Island’s shoreline this summer.
A 58-year-old man died after being Wednesday at Buttonwoods Beach in Warwick; a 38-year-old Cranston man died on July 18 trying to rescue swimmers in distress at Scarborough North State Beach in Narragansett; a 28-year-old woman died July 13 after being recovered from Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick; and on July 7, a 74-year-old Connecticut man was found unresponsive in the water at Misquamicut State Beach and later pronounced dead at Westerly Hospital.
