NORTH STONINGTON — A man found dead at Wyassup Lake after he was reported missing over the weekend has been identified as a 45-year-old New York City resident.
Officials with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection on Monday identified the victim as Akida Edwards, of New York, N.Y. Edwards was found submerged at Wyassup Lake and pronounced dead around 11:40 a.m., officials said.
Police were notified that Edwards was missing after he took a kayak onto the lake around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and did not return. His kayak was found at the lake unmanned on Sunday morning, and his body was located a few hours later.
The Wyassup Lake Boat Launch was closed all day Sunday as state police and both fire and EMS personnel from area agencies conducted their search and investigation.
— Jason Vallee
