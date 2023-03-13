National transportation officials said an error by a 26-year-old Amtrak conductor caused her to fall from a moving train as it approached the Westerly train station last year, but that Amtrak policy may have also been a contributing factor in her death.
The National Transportation Safety Board released their final report last week regarding the incident that led to the death of Emily Herrera, of Massachusetts, an Amtrak conductor who was struck and killed as a train approached the station in Westerly on Jan. 15, 2022.
The board’s report found that Herrera had fallen through the open side door of a passenger car on train #163-15 as it was traveling along Track 1 at approximately 40 mph approaching the Westerly station platform. The report determined that the incident was entirely accidental.
“She was responsible for managing the side passenger door of the fourth rail car,” the report stated, and fell shortly after opening it.
NTSB officials said in the report investigators first attempted to use train recording data and video, but there were no videos or witnesses who had seen the conductor’s actions prior to the accident. A surveillance video obtained from a business near the track, however, clearly showed two passenger side doors open and the stairs deployed as the train was arriving at the station.
An autopsy following Herrera's death had determined that Herrera, who left behind a husband and young son, died of blunt force trauma.
The board’s report also noted, however, that Herrera’s use of the side passenger emergency door release to open a rail car door while the train was operating at a speed of 40 mph was an accepted practice by Amtrak. The policy allows conductors to open side doors on approach to stations to allow staff to better monitor platform activity.
With the findings, recommendations have been made to review the policy and the investigation is considered complete, officials said.
