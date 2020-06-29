WESTERLY — A 31-year-old Norwich man has been indicted by a Rhode Island grand jury on charges that he shot and killed his cousin outside a Marriott Avenue home in January.
Louis M. Seignious Jr. was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on June 23 on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a weapon while committing a violent crime and domestic breaking and entering. Seignious has remained in state custody without bail since he was extradited from Connecticut in late February.
The Norwich resident is accused of fatally shooting his cousin, 28-year-old Vincent A. Sebastian, of Ledyard, at point-blank range in the doorway of a Marriot Avenue residence belonging to Sebastian's girlfriend on Jan. 25. The police said Seignious and Sebastian got inot a verbal dispute prior to Seignious firing the shots.
Seignious drove away from the home at a high rate of speed immediately following the shooting, the police said, and was pursued by police in Connecticut before abandoning the car and escaping into a wooded area in Ledyard.
He remained on the run for a week, but was taken into custody on Feb. 1 at the Branford Manor apartment complex in Groton after a woman recognized him from news reports and called 911 after he asked her for a cigarette.
The police said he tried to escape into an attic above four apartments and was lying between rafters on foam insulation and drywall when the wallboard gave way. Police were waiting for him when he fell into a bedroom and he was taken into custody without further incident.
Seignious was returned to Rhode Island on Feb. 24 and later arraigned on one count of domestic first-degree murder. He had initially entered a not guilty plea to the charge, according to Rhode Island judicial records, but did not enter a plea to the amended charges during arraignment last week.
He is due back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.