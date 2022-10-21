WAKEFIELD — A jury has convicted a 33-year-old Norwich man for the murder of his cousin, a 28-year-old Westerly man, outside the victim’s home in early 2020.
A Washington County Superior Court jury on Thursday ruled that the man, Louis Seignious, was guilty on three counts — first-degree murder, carrying a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and domestic breaking and entering. The verdict was returned following two days of deliberations, court officials said.
Seignious had fled following the shooting and was discovered in Groton a week later after leading police on a manhunt that spanned two states.
“I applaud the investigative efforts of the Westerly Police Department, including our detective division, and the Attorney General’s Office for bringing the defendant to justice,” said Westerly Police Chief Paul J. Gingerella. “Our community is safer today now that the defendant has been found guilty and will ultimately be sentenced to a significant amount of time in prison.”
Seignious has remained in police custody since his arrest on Feb. 1, 2020, when he was found hiding in the ceiling of an apartment at the Branford Manor complex in Groton.
Court records showed Monday that charges filed by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police of first-degree reckless driving, attempt to commit first-degree assault on public safety, disobeying the signal of an officer and engaging police in pursuit were all dropped to have him extradited back to Rhode Island.
According to police reports and court documents, Seignious fatally shot his cousin, 28-year-old Vincent A. Sebastian, at point-blank range in the doorway of a Marriott Avenue residence on Jan. 25, 2020, and immediately fled in his car. He was pursued by police in Connecticut before abandoning the car and escaping into a wooded area in Ledyard.
The police said Seignious acted out of anger and had threatened Sebastian earlier in the day after he learned Sebastian, his cousin, was romantically involved with a woman that Seignious had previously dated and with whom he shared a child.
“In 2020, this defendant violently took the life of Mr. Sebastian in a senseless act of domestic rage and jealousy,” said Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha. “Nothing can bring Mr. Sebastian back to his family and friends, but I hope that this verdict delivers a measure of justice for them. The defendant now faces a state prison sentence of great length.”
Seignious remains in state custody and is being held without bond. He is due back in Washington County Superior Court for a sentencing hearing on Nov. 29.
