NORTH STONINGTON — A 30-year town resident has been charged with shooting two cows during a January 2013 incident.
Todd Caswell, of North Stonington, was arrested in Rhode Island last week as a fugitive from justice and returned to Connecticut where he was arraigned in New London Superior Court on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, cruelty to animals, conspiracy to commit cruelty to animals, illegal discharge of a firearm and possession of a loaded gun while using a snowmobile.
The charges stem from an incident in January 2013 in which two cows were shot on private property. One was shot in the face and had to be euthanized, according to police records, while the second suffered a gunshot wound to the back and needed to later be treated for an infection as a result of the wound.
The arrest is the third in the case. Two others had turned themselves in shortly following the incident, but police were unable to locate Caswell and obtained an arrest warrant in the case. He was 23 at the time of the shooting.
Caswell did not enter a plea during his initial appearance and was ordered held in lieu of a $100,000 bond. He remains in custody at the Corrigan-Radgowski Correctional Center in Uncasville.
He is due back in court on Sept. 22.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.