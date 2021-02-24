RICHMOND — A North Providence woman is facing charges after the police said she crashed a stolen car along KG Ranch Road on Sunday afternoon.
Richmond police arrested the woman, 34-year-old Emilia J. Martinelli, on charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving under the influence with an unknown blood alcohol content and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
Police said Martinelli was taken into custody around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon after she allegedly struck a tree along KG Ranch Road before fleeing the scene.
Officers, who were notified of the crash by a caller, found the car parked on the front lawn of a nearby home with Marinelli in the driver’s seat. The police said the car sustained heavy front end and tire damage that rendered it inoperable. The car was later towed from the scene, the police said.
The police said Martinelli was not injured. She was given a field sobriety test, which she failed, and was then taken into custody without further incident.
The police said a review of registration information revealed that the car Martinelli was driving had been reported stolen to the North Providence Police Department the previous day. Martinelli could face additional charges in North Providence pending an investigation into the suspected car theft, officials said.
She was held overnight and arraigned the following morning in Fourth Division District Court, where she was also presented as a bail violator. Martinelli, who has an extensive criminal history that includes larceny, breaking and entering and multiple shoplifting complaints, was ordered held without bond.
Martinelli is due in Washington County Superior Court for a felony screening on April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.