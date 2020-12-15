STONINGTON — An 18-year-old woman was taken to Rhode Island Hospital by Life Star emergency helicopter with life-threatening injuries Monday night after she crashed her car into the back of a tractor-trailer while driving along Interstate 95 North.
Connecticut State Police said in a press release that Julianna Harvey, of North Kingstown, R.I., suffered significant injuries in the crash, which occurred in the area of Exit 91 along I-95 northbound just after 8:30 p.m.
The 46-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, a man from Illinois, was not injured in the crash, police said.
A preliminary investigation determined that Harvey was operating a Chevrolet Malibu along the interstate when she struck the rear end of the tractor-trailer, trapping her inside the car and causing serious injuries.
First responders with the Old Mystic Fire Department, Mystic River Ambulance, Stonington Volunteer Ambulance Corps and medics with Lawrence + Memorial Hospital each aided in the response before she was flown to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence.
The crash closed the highway during the initial response and led to delays that lasted several hours, officials said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Those who may have witnessed the crash or the moments leading up to it are asked to contact Trooper Kistofor Fisher at 860-848-6500, or by email at kristofor.fisher@ct.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.