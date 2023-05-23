A North Kingstown man convicted of taking part in a confrontation with law enforcement during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Breach will serve two months in federal prison for his role in the incident.
Bernard Joseph Sirr, 47, was sentenced in U.S.District Court in Washington, D.C. on Monday to serve two months in prison followed by six months of home confinement, 12 months of probation and to pay restitution of $2,000. He was previously convicted in January after pleading guilty to assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers and obstruction of an official proceeding.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, Sirr was among rioters who illegally entered the Capitol grounds. He joined a line of rioters that was engaged in a confrontation with law enforcement officers in the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace, officials said.
“At approximately 3:08 p.m., Sirr entered the tunnel area of the Lower West Terrace and joined rioters in assaulting officers at the front of the police line that law enforcement was using to push against the rioters who were assaulting them,” said Matthew M. Graves, a U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.). “Video showed Sirr pushing against the police line with his hand pressed against a police shield and participating in a struggle with a group of rioters as they moved together as a team against law enforcement.“
At 3:14 p.m., Sirr exited the tunnel and reappeared an hour later, at the Lower West Terrace doorway, joining with other rioters who were pushing against police officers before being ejected from the tunnel area.
Sirr was arrested on June 29, 2022, in North Kingstown.
In the 28 months since the incident, more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.