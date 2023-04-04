PROVIDENCE — The owner of a North Kingstown-based trucking company and his two corporations have pleaded guilty to collaborating alongside trucking and diesel vehicle sales and service companies across the U.S. to violate the Clean Air Act.
Michael J. Collins, president of the North Kingstown-based M&D Transportation Inc. and previous owner of the now-defunct computer company Diesel Tune-Ups of R.I., pleaded guilty on Monday in the U.S. District Court in Providence to conspiracy to violate the Clean Air Act.
“Our environmental laws are here to protect the clean air that every Rhode Islander deserves to breathe,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha, who oversees the district of Rhode Island. “When companies choose to ignore those laws and put profit over their legal duties, and spew diesel soot and contaminants across Rhode Island and New England in the process, this office will hold them to account.”
According to court and police records, Collins and his companies, along with a foreign national and other various trucking and diesel vehicle sales and repair companies across the country, had conspired to alter or disable functions of the electronic control modules and on-board diagnostic monitoring systems of heavy-duty diesel vehicles such as semi-trucks.
Documents show that in exchange for a fee, the foreign national would download “tuning” software through a laptop, which was provided by Collins and his companies. The business was marketed on Facebook, with claims that it provided increased power and better fuel mileage and offered work that included tuning related to emission-control equipment.
When tuning was done through a laptop computer, Collins instructed client companies to call the foreign national for further instructions, and through remote connection, the “tunes” were then downloaded onto each vehicle to reprogram the monitoring systems.
“The tunes tampered with the vehicle’s monitoring systems so that they would not detect malfunctions in the emission control components, thereby allowing vehicles to operate without proper emission controls,” a press release said. “As a result, ‘tuned’ vehicles could run with increased horsepower and torque, which can reduce maintenance and repair costs, but which results in significant increases in pollutant emissions.”
Court documents said that customers paid Collins and his companies between $1,700 and $3,650 for each vehicle that was “tuned.” Collins and his companies wired a portion of the funds to their foreign co-conspirator and retained a portion of the funds for themselves.
Under the federal Clean Air Act, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established standards that limit the emission of air pollutants from various types of vehicle engines. To meet those standards, manufacturers design and install certain hardware components as part of the systems that manage and treat engine exhaust to reduce multiple types of pollution.
Investigators said that from at least March 2017 to June 2018, Collins deposited fees from approximately 25 diesel trucking or repair shops. The investigation also revealed that Collins and his companies had participated in such business from roughly September 2014 until August 2019.
Collins, and by extension M&D Transportation and Diesel Tune-Ups of R.I., are scheduled to be sentenced on July 10.
