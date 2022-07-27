PROVIDENCE — A North Kingstown man who state officials said had been involved in the creation and distribution of unmarked, mass produced guns known as ghost guns has been convicted of multiple counts of manufacturing illegal firearms.
State officials said Wednesday that the man, 30-year-old Nicholas Dailey, pleaded nolo contendere or “no contest” to two counts of manufacturing and possession of a ghost gun made using a 3D printing process.
Under a plea agreement, Washington County Superior Court Justice Melanie Wilk Thunberg sentenced Dailey to serve one year at the Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston before then serving a three-year suspended sentence while on probation.
“Since ghost guns were banned in Rhode Island in mid-2020, our office has prosecuted nearly 50 cases where these untraceable firearms are being found in the hands of individuals involved in criminal activity,” said Attorney General Peter F. Neronha in a press release. “Ghost guns are fully operable firearms without serial numbers that thus cannot be traced by law enforcement after they are used in criminal activity.”
Ghost guns are difficult to trace because they do not contain federally required serial information and can be made with parts ordered on the internet or 3D printer.
Neronha said that had the case gone to trial, his staff was prepared to show that Dailey made several of these ghost guns, as well as several pistol frames, using a 3D printer at his home in North Kingstown. Warwick police discovered those guns during a traffic stop in May 2021, where they located two loaded 17-round 9mm pistol magazines along with several spent 9mm shell casings.
The police said Dailey admitted to having two 3D printed handguns at his home in North Kingstown and a search led them to seize two complete 3D printed ghost gun copies of a 9mm Glock 17 semi-automatic handgun. Detectives also seized three defective 3D printed Glock 17 frames, a 3D printer, a laptop and a box of 9mm ammunition.
The defendant later admitted to 3D printing copies of Glock 17 frames and magazines based on plans that he had downloaded from the internet. He also admitted to ordering gun parts that he used to complete the ghost guns.
