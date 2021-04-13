WESTERLY — An investigation into concerns over hamburger meat found near the dog park late last week found no threats after the meat was determined to have been likely left over when someone used it to feed the turtles at nearby Chapman Pond.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said Tuesday that the investigation, which was triggered Thursday afternoon when police received a report from a woman who was walking her dog that they had come upon the meat near an embankment leading to the pond, found no criminal aspects and is now considered closed.
“Officers found only four trace piles about the size of a dime that were all found along the embankment to the pond,” Lacey said. “Our best guess, as people often do with bread and geese, is that the meat was being used to attract the turtles attention. They often sit on the grate there and the turtles see the meat and come swimming. You are not supposed to feed them like that, but people do it anyway.”
Lacey said there were no reported illnesses as a result of the meat.
The matter caught the attention of many in Westerly after the concerns were shared on Facebook. Lacey said the department also looked into allegations that meat was used to poison dogs in Warwick a few years ago, calling Warwick police directly, and determined there was no such incident.
“There really isn’t anything to share; everything is safe,” Lacey said.
