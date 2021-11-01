HOPKINTON — A Jeep Wrangler sustained heavy front end damage last week after striking the rear of a school bus, but the police said there were no injuries to report and no charges were filed following the accident.
Hopkinton police said the Jeep Wrangler, which was driven by a 17-year-old female who lives in Bradford, sustained disabling front end damage and was later towed, but that both the driver and all occupants of the school bus were uninjured.
There were 34 students on the bus at the time of the crash, the police said, and the names of students involved were collected in case of further issues. As of Monday, the police said no students had come forward to report any injuries.
According to a police report, officers were called to Ashaway Road just before 2:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 for reports of a two-vehicle accident. An investigation determined that the 17-year-old was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler behind the school bus when the bus slowed using yellow flashing lights and stopped with red lights at the intersection with James Road. The driver of the Jeep reported that she tried to stop, but the Jeep went into a skid before striking the school bus.
There was no evidence of impairment, speeding or distracted driving, the police said. No charges have been filed.
— Jason Vallee
