A series of hoax phone calls that threatened violence at area high schools had students and staff on edge for a while on Friday, but no credible threats were found by police and normal activities resumed less than an hour later.
Schools in Westerly, Stonington and Groton went into lockdown after the calls came in around 10:30. Stonington was the last of the three districts to receive a call, but the precautionary stay-in-place order was lifted after all the schools were cleared by police and determined to be safe. The lockdown in Stonington lasted less than 45 minutes, school officials said, and students were alerted even before the lockdown was lifted that there were no perceived dangers.
“We are currently working with other towns in the region on this investigation, and will work with the FBI as needed to determine who had made these calls,” said Stonington Police Capt. Todd Olson.
Connecticut State Police said schools across the state dealt with similar issues throughout the morning. The first call was received in Stamford at 8:30 a.m. and was quickly determined to be a hoax. State police said they are still investigating to determine if and how the calls are connected.
The response to threats made in local towns began after Groton received a call around 10:30 a.m. reporting that “a possible act of violence” would occur at Fitch High School. Moments later, a similar call and threat was made in Westerly.
Olson said two units were responding to Westerly with a K-9 to aid in their search when Stonington police received a routine call — the caller did not use the 9-1-1 system in any of the calls placed, the police said — that reported a threat. Although by this point the police were aware the threats were likely not credible, a full-scale response was initiated to assure the safety of students and staff.
“(Stonington Police Department) advised us to enter a lockdown today based on multiple threats to schools across the state. These threats were false ‘prank’ calls referred to as ‘Swatting,’” said Stonington schools in an email to parents immediately following the incident. “Out of an abundance of caution, schools went into lockdown until officers from SPD personally cleared each building. All buildings have been cleared, and we are starting the transition back to regular operation to resume the regular scheduled school day.”
Aided by Connecticut State Police, second-shift officers who began work early and off-duty officers, the police were able to clear each classroom in the district before lifting the lockdown. No threats were found and the police said they were not aware of any injuries in any of the responses.
Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said although the response was a disruption to classes, it was a necessary precaution to assure safety.
Olson, who was second on the scene, said he had been in communication with Chief Jay DelGrosso at points throughout the incident. DelGrosso was out of town to take part in the funeral for the officers who were shot and killed recently in Bristol, Conn. The police declined to comment on whether the funeral played a role in the timing of the false threats.
Olson praised the work of the officers in the community, many of whom came in at a moment’s notice to help out. He said the department would review the response, as it would with any large-scale response such as this, and make adjustments if it is determined any are needed.
“It is always difficult to try and coordinate when resources are spread so thin like they were today, but many guys came in and stepped right into their roles to make sure everyone was safe,” Olson said.
