In an effort to address a backlog of court cases that has built up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island Family Court has introduced a pilot program that aims to provide an alternative "night court" option.
The two-night pilot program is set to launch on today, with Chief Judge Michael B. Forte presiding over nine uncontested divorces. Forte will address the cases from home using video conferencing with other participants from their own homes or offices, and the hearings will be live-streamed on YouTube.
A second set of hearings, again with nine total cases, will be held on the evening of Aug. 20.
“When I learned in early July that the earliest a couple could get a hearing on an uncontested divorce was November, that was unacceptable,” Forte said in a press release. “We want to address the backlog, but we also want to take advantage of the remote hearing technology we have been using since this past spring and provide hearings during evening or non-working hours that are more convenient for many people.”
Craig N. Berke, assistant administrator of community outreach and public relations for the Rhode Island Judiciary, said in a press release that as the pandemic began to spread in Rhode Island, divorce hearings were temporarily suspended in mid-March along with other proceedings deemed nonessential in all state courthouses.
By mid-April, the Family Court had pivoted to conducting hearings remotely using the WebEx videoconferencing platform for uncontested divorces, he said, but because remote hearings are scheduled into appointed time slots, it decreases the number of matters that can be reached on a given day, creating a backlog for the resolution of divorces.
State Court Administrator J. Joseph Baxter Jr. said that the technology applications the courts have turned to in recent months have produced efficiencies and processes that are likely to continue beyond the pandemic and the new initiative is a way to begin addressing the backlog.
Expected to participate in the uncontested divorce hearings are Chief Judge Forte, court staff, the divorcing parties, and their attorneys. Uncontested or nominal divorces are those in which the parties have worked out a property settlement, child custody and other issues without the need for a trial.
The public may view the approximately 3-hour proceedings live starting at 6:30 p.m. on Chief Judge Forte’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUxD4waR6CBYE0WuZaJbx9Q/live.
— Jason Vallee
