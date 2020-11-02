RICHMOND — A Niantic man has died after suffering serious injuries when his car crashed off Interstate 95 and burst into flames early Sunday morning.
Rhode Island State Police said the man, 25-year-old Brian J. Scacciaferro, was taken to Kent County Hospital by ambulance shortly after the crash but was later pronounced dead as a result of his injuries. The cause of the 1:50 a.m. crash remains under investigation, although police have said that speed and alcohol were contributing factors.
State police, Hope Valley-Wyoming firefighters and personnel with Hope Valley Ambulance were called to I-95 Northbound in the area of Exit 3 after dispatchers received multiple calls from witnesses reporting that Scacciaferro's 2015 Hyundai Sonata had driven off the right side of the road, hitting several utility poles and head-on into a tree before the car burst into flames.
According to the police report, several good Samaritans reacted to the crash and were able to begin pulling Scacciaferro out of the car before first responders arrived. Hope Valley firefighters aided in the response, according to a Facebook post, and provided medical attention while taking Scacciaferro to the hospital.
"Once on scene with the engine, a hose line was quickly deployed and fire was put out," the Hope Valley-Wyoming Fire Department said in a press release.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call the Hope Valley barracks at 401-444-1068.
The crash was one of three along I-95 involving fatalities within 20 minutes on Sunday morning. State police said that at 1:31 a.m., troopers responded to a Providence crash in which a Providence man was ejected from his car after leaving the highway and hitting a tree. The crash caused fatal injuries, the police said.
Troopers also responded to a 1:44 a.m. call in Pawtucket where the police said a 33-year-old Massachusetts woman, an off-duty nurse, was struck and killed after stopping to assist a driver that had rolled over in a separate crash. The driver who struck her, a Massachusetts man, fled the crash but was later found and arrested, the police said.
