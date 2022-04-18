STONINGTON — Two men from New York City are facing charges after the police said an officer caught them attempting to steal a large supply of cooking oil from a Mystic restaurant last week.
Stonington police arrested the men, 26-year-old New York City resident Gerard Adonis Marichal and 44-year-old Bronx resident Juan Francisco Rivas, after the two were found parked in a van outside the Sea View Snack Bar at 2 a.m. on April 12. Neither could provide credentials and both were taken into custody without incident, the police said.
A Stonington police incident report said an officer approached the men after they were found by a white Ford E350 van at the Sea View Snack Bar, 145 Greenmanville Ave. in Mystic. The officer, who the police said was aware of recent reports of cooking oil thefts in the region, recognized that the van was parked near a fenced in area containing garbage and cooking oil storage containers.
The men were stopped after they were subsequently observed driving the van without lights on. The van had temporary New Jersey plates and heavy cooking grease stains on the rear bumper, according to a police report.
Officers spoke with the men, who identified themselves as cleaning personnel. When the officer asked about the heavy scent of cooking oil, they said were given permission but were unable to provide any documentation to verify their claims.
A survey of the restaurant property revealed that the gate to the normally fenced-in enclosure was ajar, and officers also found two recently cut padlocks and various cooking oil scattered about the ground.
"It was later determined from the owners of the Sea View Snack Bar that a recycler collects their used cooking oil, which they are paid for," the police said. "The owner also verified that they were missing the better part of about 200 gallons of used cooking oil."
Stonington police said owners stated that the two arrested are not affiliated with the business in any way.
Both Marichal and Rivas were charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, fourth-degree larceny, simple trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief. They were released on bond and are expected to appear for arraignment in New London Superior Court later this month, police records show.
