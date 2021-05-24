STONINGTON — A 63-year-old New London man has died after he suffered serious injuries to his leg in a chainsaw accident Saturday at a home along Rossie Street in Mystic.
Stonington police said the man, Alan McConnell, of Colman Street in New London, was found unconscious in the yard of a home at 29 Rossie St. around 1 p.m. with a serious injury to his left leg. The police said the injury occurred as he was using a chainsaw to cut tree limbs from trees in the yard. Neighbors called for help and began CPR until emergency responders arrived.
Volunteers with the Mystic Fire Department and personnel with Mystic River Ambulance provided aid and took him to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London where he was pronounced dead.
Stonington police said the Rev. Tom Hoar, president and CEO of St. Edmund’s Retreat at Enders Island, responded as a police chaplain and aided in notification of McConnell's next of kin.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.