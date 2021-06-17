STONINGTON — Officers have charged a New Britain man after the police said he and three others were captured on video prying open the doors to Walgreens on South Broad Street Tuesday morning and unsuccessfully attempting to use an SUV to steal an ATM.
Court records show that Francisco Maldonado, 28, was taken into custody by Connecticut State Police shortly following the incident Tuesday morning after Maldonado crashed the SUV at Exit 3 on Connecticut Route 9 in Essex and led police on a foot chase. He was located with the help of a K-9 unit, state police said.
Maldonado is facing charges of first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, criminal attempt to commit burglary, third-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was released after posting a $25,000 bond, court records show, and is due for arraignment in New London Superior Court on July 15.
The others involved in the incident have not yet been identified or charged, officials said.
According to a police report, Stonington officers were dispatched to the Pawcatuck Shopping Center around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for reports of possible car break-ins. Arriving officers allegedly witnessed a Kia Sorento already backed up to the entrance where the ATM was located with the front doors already broken open.
The men reacted to officers arriving by abandoning their efforts and fleeing, escaping before officers could make a stop.
Stonington police said the incident was captured on surveillance video which showed the men prying open the doors and attaching a cable that was tied to the back of the Sorento to the ATM. The men tried multiple times to drag the machine out, but were unable to get it loose before police arrived.
As a result of the chase, Maldonado was also booked on a charge of interfering with police before he was turned over to Stonington police. That case will be heard separate from the Stonington charges, according to court records.
