GROTON — A series of training drills scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday at Naval Submarine Base New London are expected to impact traffic and base access, and may be frightening to some due to the sounds of automatic weapons firing blanks.
The drills, which are part of regular annual training efforts, are part of efforts on March 16 and 17 “to enhance the readiness of base Naval Security Forces to respond to threats to the base and its homeported submarines.” To adjust, the Navy New London Public Affairs Office said in a press release that organizers are asking residents and motorists in the area to be aware that there will be loud noise at times and some gates or roads may be temporarily closed.
“The drills will involve SUBASE Security force mobile units, boats, simulated role players, aggressor boats, submarines and waterfront facilities,” the press release states. “As in the past few years, many drills will also involve live automatic weapons firing with blanks.”
The daily training and drills will take place between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. If neighbors or base personnel hear gunfire or something of concern at any other time, they should report it immediately for the proper authorities to investigate, officials said.
“The base has been communicating with local officials and emergency managers to help keep the community 'situationally aware,' and a large team of training and safety observers will be involved during the drills to ensure the strictest safety parameters,” the press release said.
— Jason Vallee
