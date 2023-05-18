GROTON — During the first two weeks of June, Naval Submarine Base New London and its security forces will participate in “Citadel Protect,” an exercise involving training evolutions and drills along the base’s waterfront.
Officials are urging residents to be aware that training occurring throughout the two-week period will include live automatic weapons firing with blanks. The annual exercise, which will take place June 5-9 and June 12-16, is designed to enhance the readiness of base naval forces to respond to threats to the base and its homeported submarines.
Commonly referred to as “machine-gun sustainment training,” according to Subbase Training Officer Dave Cruz the live-fire training and drills are scheduled to occur between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“If our neighbors or base personnel hear gunfire or something of concern at any other time, then they should report it immediately for the proper authorities to investigate,” Cruz said.
Drills will also involve security boats, simulated aggressor boats, submarines and waterfront facilities. A large team of training and safety observers will be involved during the drills to ensure the strictest safety parameters.
Additionally, Cruz and the base have been communicating with local officials, emergency managers, and the media with the overarching goal to help keep the community “situationally aware” of the noise associated with the live firing with blanks.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.