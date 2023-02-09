EXETER — A Westerly man who served as an active member and command sergeant major of the Rhode Island National Guard has died following a crash Wednesday along Route 102.
The National Guard identified the soldier killed in the Exeter crash as Command Sgt. Maj. Richard Winkelman. Police and firefighters confirmed that Winkelman suffered fatal injuries in a one-car crash that took place on Wednesday.
“Richard leaves behind a deep loss,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher P. Callahan, National Guard adjutant general. “He was a consummate leader as both a commissioned and non-commissioned officer. He joined the RING in 2003 and led an influential two decades here. Those who knew him respected him for his humility, quiet professionalism and tireless dedication to his soldiers.”
Winkelman’s family was notified prior to his name being released.
Details of the crash, including potential cause, were not released. Police indicated that the crash remains under investigation, which is standard procedure until an autopsy is completed in any fatal accident.
The National Guard said in a press release that during his time with the organization, Winkelman served on numerous deployments with the 1-126th and the 2-245th Aviation Battalion and the 1-133d Infantry Battalion.
Winkelman has also held various assignments in the RING to include readiness NCO, battalion operations and training NCO, chief instructor for the 243d Regional Training Institute, NCOIC for the Joint Operations Center, and most recently the brigade command sergeant major for the 56th Troop Command.
“He was a dear friend and quiet professional who served his country and state with honor,” Callahan said. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, and we hold them in our thoughts.”
The National Guard said resources and support have been provided for both family and members of the RING to aid in grieving his death.
Details regarding any services were not immediately available.
