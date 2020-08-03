STONINGTON — A New York man is facing charges after the police said he was seen walking around near the front entrance of a Mystic hotel without clothes before then fighting, while clothed, with a clerk who told him he was no longer welcome.
Jason Briere, 42, of Syracuse, N.Y., was charged Saturday evening with first-degree criminal trespassing and second-degree breach of peace. He was later released on a cash bond, the police said, and is due in New London Superior Court for arraignment later this month.
Briere was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Saturday after hotel staff at the Days Inn on Whitehall Avenue reported that Briere had gotten into a physical confrontation with a clerk. An investigation determined that the clerk had told Briere that he was no longer welcome at the hotel after staff reported that he had walked by the front entrance while not wearing any clothes.
Briere then returned to the lobby a few minutes later, but was told by the clerk he would not be allowed entry because of the incident. Witnesses told police that the man became angered and told the clerk he had rented a room and would be returning to his room.
The two got into an argument and Briere attempted to shove his way by the clerk, who continued to refuse him entry into hotel. No injuries were reported.
The police said officers were able to quickly defuse the situation and Briere was taken into custody without further incident.
