STONINGTON —A New York man is facing several charges, including attempted home invasion, after Stonington Police said several armed suspects tried to break into a Liberty Street home in Pawcatuck and fired shots back at the house as they fled after being confronted by the occupants.
Stonington police apprehended the suspect, 52-year-old Carl Jefferson of Uniondale, N.Y., and charged him with third-degree larceny, simple trespassing, home invasion and conspiracy to commit home invasion. He was held in lieu of bond pending arraignment in New London Superior Court.
The police said Jefferson, who was located near a suspicious van found on Liberty Street that was reported stolen out of New York, was detained shortly after the incident.
As of Wednesday morning, the department had completed its search with the assistance of several surrounding agencies, including a Connecticut State Police K-9 unit.
Police were called to 120 Liberty St., just north of the intersection with Thompson Street, around 9:45 p.m. for reports of an attempted burglary. An initial investigation determined that several men — a police bulletin Tuesday night suggested three men — had attempted to enter the home through a back door. When the effort was interrupted, they ran away, with at least one of the suspects firing several shots at the house.
Neighbors were notified of the incident via the town’s Everbridge reverse emergency notification system and were told “not to answer the door for anyone but police” on Tuesday night as the search was conducted in partnership with surrounding agencies.
In a press release early Wednesday afternoon, Police Capt. Todd Olson said there is no general threat to the public. He said a search was completed Tuesday evening, with access to some local streets impacted.
“The Stonington Police Department, along with Westerly Police and Connecticut State Police, closed a short section of Liberty Street while checking the area for the other suspects,” he said in the release. “K-9s attempted to track the suspects, and Pawcatuck Fire Department utilized their drone with infrared imaging to check the area as well.”
No other suspects were located Tuesday evening, the police said. There were no injuries in the incident or the response.
The confusion, along with social media posts alleging officers had pointed shotguns at a home during the response, led the Stonington Police Department to assure parents in the neighborhood that everything was safe through a message sent out in conjunction with Stonington Public Schools.
“The Stonington Police Department, along with other assisting agencies have completed their search at this time, with a suspect being apprehended,” Youth Officer Kerry Browning reinforced in the message. “While the incident is still under investigation, it is safe for children to attend school this morning.”
Stonington police detectives are continuing to investigate the incident, the police said.
