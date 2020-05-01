A New Jersey man who was charged in January with targeting students across the U.S. in a child pornography scam, including three in Rhode Island, has pleaded guilty to federal charges of cyberstalking and receipt of child pornography
Officials with U.S. District Court in Providence said Pritkumar Tarunkumar Patel, 23, admitted to befriending four minor females on social media in 2019, three of them in Rhode Island, before then persuading them to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves to him. The victims included two Chariho students and a Westerly resident, according to court documents.
Patel entered the plea during a hearing Thursday, officials confirmed. In accordance with a plea agreement reached with prosecutors, it was jointly recommended that Patel serve a sentence of 84 months in prison.
"Patel admitted to the court that he threatened and harassed the girls on social media, by text messaging and by calling them, repeatedly demanding that, after breaking off communications with him, that they resume communicating with him and unblock his access to their social media accounts," said Jim Martin, spokesman for U.S. Attorney Aaron L. Weisman's office.
The police were able to file charges against Patel following a months-long investigation led by Hopkinton Police Detective John Forbes.
Hopkinton police were joined in the investigation by personnel with the Rhode Island State Police, New Jersey State Police and Homeland Security Investigations.Homeland Security agents later used the information to obtain an arrest warrant.
According to police and court records, Forbes was initially contacted in August by the family of a 14-year-old girl from Hope Valley who were concerned regarding an inappropriate online relationship the 14-year-old had with a person she believed was a 17-year-old boy named "Taylor."
Patel met the girl via Instagram and convinced the girl to send him nude photographs, the police said. He later asked for her phone number and urged the girl to "mask" his number as a female friend to avoid detection.
After receiving the photographs, the police said he threatened to disseminate them to her entire school after the victim's mother learned of the interaction and blocked him. That led the family to take the matter to police, according to an affidavit.
A warrant led police to discover the girl's photos and several of Patel's genitals on the account that Patel had used. A few days later, a second victim was identified and police were able to connect the two cases. Further investigation also led law enforcement to discover Patel had also befriended a 16-year-old Westerly girl in February 2019 while also using the name "Taylor," and later convinced her to send nude photos, as well as interact using the FaceTime app.
Patel remains in federal custody and is scheduled to appear for sentencing at U.S. District Court on July 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.