STONINGTON — The Naik Family Branch of the Ocean Community YMCA in Mystic remains closed to the public following a reported one-alarm fire inside the facility that triggered a response from several area fire departments early Wednesday morning.
Members of the Mystic and Old Mystic fire departments, helped by mutual aid from surrounding agencies, responded to the YMCA on Harry Austin Drive around 5 a.m. A fire was located inside the building and was later extinguished, a town official said.
No injuries were reported. The extent of damage was unclear.
The Old Mystic Fire Department indicated in social media posts that a fire occurred inside the building, but further details of the response were not released.
The building is one of several branches belonging to the Ocean Community YMCA, based out of Westerly. In phone messages and on the branches’ Facebook page, the organization simply posted a message stating the facility will remain closed until further notice.
Messages left with fire officials and the YMCA seeking further comment were not returned.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.