STONINGTON — A Mystic woman is facing DUI charges after the police said she drove through the rear of her garage last week before striking a tree and becoming trapped in the car.
Stonington police charged 66-year-old Heather M. Campbell, of 205 Masons Island Road, with one count of driving under the influence. She was booked and released on a promise to appear for arraignment in New London Superior Court on Dec. 8.
According to police, emergency responders were called to Campbell's home around 5:40 p.m. on Nov. 17 for reports of a car into a building. Arriving officers found Campbell in the driver's seat, stuck inside due to debris from the garage collapsing around her car.
A preliminary report indicated that Campbell, who the police said was determined to be driving under the influence, had accelerated forward instead of shifting into reverse. She proceeded to drive through the garage's rear wall and stopped after hitting a tree head-on.
A report indicated that Campbell was unable to call for help and had been stuck in the car for about 45 minutes before a bystander noticed.
Stonington officials said Campbell was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for minor injuries and was later released.
— Jason Vallee
