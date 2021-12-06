STONINGTON — A 19-year-old Mystic man is facing charges including manslaughter after the police said he was distracted by a cellphone when he struck a car driven by a Norwich woman, causing injuries that led to her death.
Stonington police filed charges Thursday after the man, Ryan Joseph Brown, turned himself in after learning there was a warrant for his arrest. Brown, of 180 Breezy Knoll Road in Mystic, was charged with second-degree manslaughter, failure to drive to the right and use of a handheld device or cellphone while driving.
Brown was released after posting a $100,000 bond and is due back in New London Superior Court on Jan. 26, 2022, according to Connecticut judicial records. He has not entered a plea to any of the charges.
The arrest stems from a crash that took place at the intersection of Coogan Boulevard and Jerry Browne Road around 12:30 p.m. on April 22. According to a police report, an investigation determined that Brown had crossed the center line while using a cellphone and struck a car driven by 62-year-old Michelle L. McMullen, of Norwich.
Both McMullen and Brown were taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London by Mystic River Ambulance following the crash. McMullen was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries shortly after arrival, the police said.
The crash closed Coogan Boulevard for several hours while members of the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, comprised of officers from Stonington, Ledyard and Groton, conducted the investigation.
