NEW LONDON — A Mystic man is facing charges after the police said he was texting when he crossed over the center line and struck a car driven by a Norwich woman head-on last April, causing injuries that the police said led to the woman’s death.
The man, 19-year-old Ryan Brown, of 180 Breezy Knoll Drive, was arraigned in New London Superior Court Monday on charges including second-degree manslaughter, failure to drive to the right and use of a handheld phone while driving. Brown had initially been charged after turning himself in on Dec. 2, court records show.
Brown did not enter a plea to the charges during the initial arraignment hearing. He was released after posting a $100,000 surety bond, court records show.
According to court documents, the charges stem from an investigation into a crash that injured Brown and killed 52-year-old health care worker Michelle L. McMullen. She was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London following the crash and was later pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that she had died of “blunt force trauma to the head, torso and extremities.”
The police said McMullen was driving home from work at the Hartford Healthcare facility on Jerry Browne Road when the crash occurred. McMullen was driving west in her Chevy Cruze along Coogan Boulevard around 12:30 p.m. on April 22 when a Jeep driven by Brown crossed the center line and struck her head-on.
An affidavit said responding officers arrived to find Brown pacing in the roadway, bleeding from his head and pale. He told police that the crash was his fault and that “I (expletive) up.”
Officers asked Brown what had happened, and the affidavit said he told him he was texting and driving when the crash occurred. Brown took responsibility, saying his actions had caused him to cross over the centerline, the police said.
Brown faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted of second-degree manslaughter. He is due back in court on March 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.