GROTON — A family of five has been displaced after an early morning fire on Sunday along Heather Glen Lane.
Area firefighters including personnel with the Old Mystic, Mystic and Poquonnock Bridge fire departments were called to the home during the early morning hours for reports of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find flames within the home, but the occupants were able to escape without injury. There were no injuries reported in the response.
Staff with the American Red Cross responded to the house and were able to provide housing assistance and a recovery envelope to help the family, two adults and three children, in regrouping after the fire. The Red Cross is also providing comfort kits containing personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant; shaving supplies and other items a resident might need when suddenly displaced from their home by a fire.
Further details, including the exact cause of the fire, were not immediately available.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.