STONINGTON — A motorcyclist suffered head and knee injuries Sunday night following a crash with a car at the intersection of Pequot Trail and North Main Street.
Police, fire and ambulance personnel were called to the intersection around 10 p.m. for reports of a collision. A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was traveling east on Pequot Trail when the motorcycle struck the passenger side of the car, which had been traveling west and was making a left turn onto North Main Street.
First responders aided the motorcyclist, who was not identified, and he was taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London where he was treated for head and leg injuries. The injuries were serious but not considered life-threatening, officials said.
Officials said a Life Star emergency helicopter was called to respond, but first responders canceled the request after determining the extent of the injuries.
The driver of the car, who was not identified, was not injured. The accident remains under investigation.
— Jason Vallee
