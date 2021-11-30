STONINGTON — A Meriden man is facing charges after the police said a check by an alert patrol officer outside a Mystic hotel led the department to seize crack cocaine believed to be laced with fentanyl, as well as several weapons.
Andre Milardo, 43, of Elm Street in Meriden, was charged on Nov. 23 with sale of narcotics, possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of illegal weapons other than a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Milardo was taken into custody around 3:30 a.m. after a security check initiated by a patrol officer at the Rodeway Inn on Greenmanville Avenue.
According to a police report, the officer observed a man park his car in front of the hotel and enter a room before returning to the car a few moments later. The man then drove to the back of the hotel and parked, remaining in the spot without leaving the car, the police said.
When several minutes passed and the driver remained in the car, the police said the patrol officer approached the car. Milardo, who was in the passenger seat, had his hand inside a tote bag, which the police said the officer asked several times for him to remove, but he refused.
The officer told Milardo to get out of the car, at which time the police said items “the appearance of which led the officer to believe were narcotics” were viewed. Backup was called, and a K-9 unit was brought in, which signaled there were additional drugs in the car.
“During a subsequent search of the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was found, along with a further quantity of drugs that would support a charge of sale of narcotics,” a police incident report said. The police said Milardo identified the drugs as crack cocaine and/or fentanyl.
Officers also seized a pair of brass knuckles and a spring-loaded knife that were found in the back seat.
Connecticut judicial records show Milardo was arraigned last Wednesday and remains in custody in lieu of a $75,000 court set bond. He is due back in New London Superior Court on Jan. 14, 2022, records show.
