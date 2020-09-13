CHARLESTOWN— A Massachusetts man has died after the police said he suffered fatal injuries after colliding with a tree along Route 1 early Sunday morning.
Charlestown police, firefighter and ambulance personnel were called to Route 1 in the vicinity of Ross Hill Road just after 12:30 a.m. for reports of a crash. Charlestown police said the first officer to arrive discovered the car off the southbound side of the road, having collided with a tree head-on.
The officer was able to pull the driver, identified as 30-year-old Justin Viera, of New Bedford, Mass., out of the car and began performing CPR.
Personnel with Charlestown Ambulance Rescue Service arrived on scene a few minutes later and took over medical care.
He was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital, the police said, and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The crash remains under investigation by members of the Charlestown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charlestown Police Department at 401-364-1212.
— Jason Vallee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.