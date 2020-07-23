RICHMOND — A man brandishing a knife stole an undisclosed amount of money from the cash register drawer at the Town Pizza II restaurant on Wednesday evening.
The man, described as being in his 50s and wearing an eye patch, entered the restaurant shortly after 8 p.m. and demanded that the employee give him the money in the cash drawer.
“We received the call at 8:21,” Richmond police Lt. John Arnold said. “There was a male party in the store, described as in his 50s. He went behind the counter and demanded that they open the drawer. He had a small, folding knife that he pointed at the employee.”
After taking the money, which is believed to have been small amount, the man left in a black Ford Explorer with Maryland plates. At midday Thursday, police were continuing to search for him.
Judy Dafoulas, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Kimon, said she was not in the restaurant when the robbery occurred.
“This has never happened to us,” she said. “We’ve owned restaurants for 35 years.”
Dafoulas credited three managers with keeping the rest of the staff, many of whom are students, safe. She also noted that she had trained her managers not to resist during a robbery.
“We told her ‘If anyone comes in and demands money, we put your safety first,'” she said.
One manager sent the rest of the staff to the back of the restaurant while she gave the thief the money from the cash drawer.
A second manager made sure everyone was able to leave through the rear exit of the building, and the third manager was able to record the thief’s license plate number.
“Everyone did what they were supposed to do and everyone stayed safe,” Dafoulas said.
Arnold said he was sorry that the young staff had gone through the frightening robbery.
“I know that they have a lot of young people that work in that restaurant,” he said. “I feel kind of bad that they had to witness this incident.”
Dafoulas said she had received several offers of support from the community, including counseling for any employees who might feel they need it.
“We had people from the community offer to help anyone who needs to talk,” she said. “The police department offered that, and we have a couple of customers who are social workers.”
